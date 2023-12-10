Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the new terminal of Rajahmundry Airport in East Gadavari district.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held successfully under in a traditional manner. The Minister started the terminal building and other development works at a cost of Rs. 347.15 crore.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLA Jakkampudi, BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari and MP Bharat accompanied with the Union Minister. Rajamahendravaram Airport will get more recognition with the foundation stone laying of the terminal at the airport.