Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Nitin Gadkari on road projects in MP​

New Delhi/Gwalior: Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.​

Both leaders held detailed discussions on several key projects aimed at strengthening road connectivity and infrastructure in the Gwalior–Chambal region and other parts of Madhya Pradesh.​

During the meeting, the progress of significant projects such as the Gwalior–Agra Expressway (worth ₹4,822 crore) and the Gwalior Western Bypass (worth ₹1,347 crore) was reviewed, and further steps were decided.​

Additionally, discussions were held on the construction of a four-lane road on the Gwalior–Bhind–Etawah National Highway (NH-719).​

It is noteworthy that a delegation of saints and religious leaders from Bhind, along with local residents, had previously expressed annoyance at the slow pace of work on this route and the rising number of road accidents.​

Following this, Scindia proposed that the project be executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rather than the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).​

“As soon as approval is received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in April, the tendering process will commence immediately, and the NHAI will proceed with the construction work at an accelerated pace,” Scindia said in a statement on Tuesday.​

Proposals for the construction and upgradation of several key roads were also discussed in detail. These include the construction of an approximately 45-km-long route in the Pichhore region of Shivpuri district, extending from Bhitargawan to Nyagaon via Kamalpur, Mangawali, Padra, Muda, Raghunathpur, Amarpur, Lalan, Khirkit, Tyaga–Khajuri, Dongar, and Kishanganj, and continuing from Khiriya to Nyagaon.​

Similarly, proposals were put forward for the upgradation of an approximately 47-km road in the Mungaoli region of Ashoknagar district—connecting the Ashoknagar–Vidisha route to Mungaoli via Kanjia, Bamuriya, Kherkhedi, Badora, Simroha, and Basakhedi—as well as for the construction of an approximately 22.5-km road in the Chanderi region, extending from Nai Sarai to the Aravali route via Badodara.​

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the upgradation of approximately 42 km of road in the Bamori region of Guna district, specifically under the Anandpur–Nihalgarh route widening project.​

“The implementation of all these projects will facilitate smoother transportation at both rural and regional levels, while also providing fresh momentum to local economic activities in the Gwalior–Chambal region,” said Scindia, who represents the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.​