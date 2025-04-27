Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume In 2025 After Five-Year Hiatus

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the restoration of the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage after a five-year interruption, with journeys scheduled between June and August 2025 through both Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass and Sikkim's Nathu La Pass. Prospective pilgrims can now register for the yatra through the official website at kmy.gov.in.

Participant selection will employ a computerized system designed to ensure fairness, randomness, and gender balance. The ministry has organized five groups of 50 pilgrims each for the Lipulekh Pass route, while the Nathu La Pass route will accommodate ten groups of 50 pilgrims each.

The application and selection process has been fully digitized since 2015. Applicants seeking assistance are encouraged to utilize the website's feedback options rather than sending traditional correspondence.

The pilgrimage's revival follows diplomatic discussions between India and China, marking a significant improvement in bilateral relations after tensions stemming from the 2020 Galwan clash and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. The breakthrough came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan in October 2024, resulting in an agreement to disengage from friction points in Eastern Ladakh and resume normal patrolling activities.

The last pilgrimage occurred in 2019 before being suspended due to the pandemic and border tensions. Indian officials consistently advocated for its resumption during various diplomatic engagements, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the November 2024 G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, followed by talks at the Special Representative meeting in December 2024 and during diplomatic exchanges in January 2025.

The 2025 pilgrimage coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. During a March 2025 meeting in Beijing, officials agreed to enhance people-to-people connections, including restoring direct Delhi-Beijing flights and fostering media and think tank interactions.