Kalika Peetham leads monks from Kerala to Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Thiruvananthapuram: This year, Kerala’s monastic community is making history by participating in the world’s largest religious congregation, the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which will continue until February 26.

Recognized as a global spiritual phenomenon, the Kumbh Mela is expected to draw over 50 lakh monks and nearly 400 million devotees.

“For the first time, monks from Kerala will participate in an organised manner, representing the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, the revered philosopher who revived monastic traditions and re-established grand spiritual gatherings like the Kumbh Mela,” said Sadhu Anandavanam, Managing Trustee of Kalika Peetham.

Kalika Peetham, affiliated with the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada -- one of the principal Naga Sanyasi sects organizing the Kumbh -- has taken the lead in coordinating Kerala's representation at the event.

“Sannyasi sects in Kerala are set to make their presence felt at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela this year, marking a significant milestone in the spiritual engagement of the state with one of the world’s largest religious congregations,” Sadhu Anandavanam remarked.

Despite invitations from the Uttar Pradesh government, the Kerala government has yet to announce official representation. In this context, Kalika Peetham’s efforts reflect a significant step toward connecting Kerala’s spiritual heritage with this ancient tradition.

A dedicated area at Sector 12, Harshavardhan Marg, has been allocated to accommodate participants from Kerala. The arrangements include temporary shelters, food distribution services, and medical facilities.

Kalika Peetham has also launched several initiatives as part of their participation. Anna Kumbh is a mass meal service for monks and devotees; Ayur Kumbh offers Ayurvedic treatments; Vriksha Kumbh is an environmental initiative to increase Prayagraj’s green cover ahead of future Kumbh Melas.

These efforts are being supported by voluntary organisations, temple committees, and devotees from Kerala.

“Participation in the Kumbh Mela goes beyond attending; it’s about serving monks and devotees with essential facilities,” Sadhu Anandavanam emphasised.

“In the past, Kerala’s presence in such gatherings has been minimal, often hindered by logistical challenges and language barriers. However, this year marks a significant shift,” he said.

What begins as a small step is expected to grow into a larger movement, he added, describing the initiative as a tribute to Kerala’s rich spiritual lineage.

The Kumbh Mela, a convergence of India’s diverse cultural and spiritual traditions, stands as a unifying moment for the nation on the banks of the sacred river.