Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth After Becoming Rajya Sabha MP

Highlights

Kamal Haasan visited Rajinikanth to share the news of his Rajya Sabha nomination. The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader was elected following a pre-poll alliance with DMK.

Kamal Haasan visited Rajinikanth to personally share the news of his recent appointment as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He also posted photos from the meeting on his official X handle on Wednesday.

In the pictures, Kamal Haasan can be seen presenting his official Rajya Sabha order to Rajinikanth. Another image captures the two sharing a warm embrace, reflecting their long-standing friendship.

Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, entered the Rajya Sabha following a pre-poll alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.




