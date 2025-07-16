Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth After Becoming Rajya Sabha MP

Kamal Haasan visited Rajinikanth to personally share the news of his recent appointment as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He also posted photos from the meeting on his official X handle on Wednesday.

In the pictures, Kamal Haasan can be seen presenting his official Rajya Sabha order to Rajinikanth. Another image captures the two sharing a warm embrace, reflecting their long-standing friendship.

Kamal Haasan, leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, entered the Rajya Sabha following a pre-poll alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.











