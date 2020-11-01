Kamal Nath moves SC against EC order

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha told . Nath had used the words "mafia" and "milawat khor" against a political rival at a recent campaigning event. Last week, the EC had asked him not to use words like "item" in campaigning.

The former CM had used the jibe to hit out at State Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a rally.

In Bihar, the stage and tent set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally collapsed while he was addressing suppoters in Muzaffarpur's Minapur assembly constituency, news agency ANI has reported.