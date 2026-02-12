Kanpur Business Tycoon’s Son Held In Lamborghini Crash Case, Police Say He Was Driving

Police in Kanpur have arrested Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco industrialist KK Mishra, in connection with a Lamborghini crash on VIP Road that left six people injured and damaged multiple vehicles. The arrest came four days after the accident, with officials stating that investigations have established Shivam was driving the luxury sports car at the time of the incident.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said police received specific intelligence about Shivam’s presence in the city, following which five teams were deployed to trace and arrest him. He was taken for a routine medical examination before being produced in court. Visuals after his arrest showed Shivam limping and being assisted by police personnel. Authorities told the court that he was arrested for evading police and not cooperating with the investigation.

The crash occurred around 3 pm when a Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly travelling at high speed, rammed into pedestrians and vehicles before climbing a divider and coming to a stop. The supercar, valued at over ₹10 crore, has since been seized for forensic analysis. An FIR was filed by one of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, and was initially registered against an unknown driver before being amended to name Shivam as the accused.

The case drew further attention after a man named Mohan claimed he was driving the car and that Shivam suffered a seizure moments before the crash. Mohan alleged he panicked, lost control, and later shifted Shivam to the driver’s seat before exiting the vehicle. He attempted to surrender in court, but police did not list him as an accused, and the court rejected his surrender plea, seeking a detailed police report.

Police have rejected Mohan’s version, stating that CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and videos from the scene show Shivam in the driver’s seat immediately after the crash. Senior officials said the evidence clearly points to Shivam being behind the wheel.

The defence has claimed that the complainant no longer wishes to pursue the case and alleged a mutual settlement was reached, including compensation for medical expenses. Police sources, however, said an inquiry is underway into the circumstances surrounding the alleged settlement, and an SHO involved has been removed from charge.

Shivam’s family has maintained that he suffers from epilepsy and denied allegations of speeding or intoxication. Police have dismissed these claims, reiterating that both technical findings and visual evidence confirm Shivam was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the accident.