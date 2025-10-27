Kanpur Law Student Brutally Assaulted After Argument Over Medicine Price

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a 22-year-old law student suffered severe injuries after a dispute at a pharmacy turned violent. The altercation began when the student, identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, questioned the price of a medicine. Enraged by the argument, the pharmacy owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, his brother Vijay Singh, and two associates attacked Chandel with a cleaver.

The brutal assault left the student’s stomach slit open and two of his fingers severed. According to officials, the victim’s family and locals rushed him to multiple hospitals, but he was initially denied treatment due to the critical nature of his injuries. His family reportedly tied his intestines with a cloth to prevent further damage before he was finally admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors conducted a two-hour surgery.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar stated that the student received 14 stitches on his head and remains in critical condition. Police have arrested three accused individuals, including the shop owner, while a search for the fourth suspect continues. Meanwhile, the accused have filed an extortion complaint against the student, claiming the dispute was over pricing.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the alarming rise of violent disputes over trivial matters in the region.