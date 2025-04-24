Kanpur man killed in front of his wife

Kanpur: Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, got married just two months ago on February 12.

On Tuesday, the Dwivedi household was rocked as news came in that Shubham was gunned down right in front of his wife in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The group, including Shubham’s parents, sister, brother-in-law, and her sister’s in-laws, visited Sonamarg and Gulmarg before reaching Pahalgam, sources said.

According to Manoj Dwivedi, Shubham’s uncle living next-door in Kanpur, the newly-wed couple decided to go horse riding around noon on Tuesday while the rest of the family hung out near their hotel.

However, the couple’s joyride soon turned into a nightmare as two to three terrorists reportedly approached them, sought to know their identities before shooting Shubham on the head, killing him instantly in front of his wife, said Manoj Dwivedi, who received the tragic news from Shubham’s father Sanjay Dwivedi over phone.