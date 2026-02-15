Kanwariyas Assault Petrol Pump Owner’s Son In UP After He Objects To Lighting Incense Near Fuel Dispensers

A group of Kanwariyas allegedly assaulted the son of a petrol pump owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district after he objected to them lighting incense sticks near fuel dispensing units, citing safety risks. Police said some of the accused later attempted to give the incident a communal angle.

According to officials, the incident took place on February 10 when several Kanwariyas were camping at a petrol pump in Bijnor. During their halt, they began lighting agarbattis as part of worship. The petrol pump owner’s son reportedly asked them to stop, warning that open flames near fuel pumps could be dangerous.

The objection reportedly led to an argument that soon escalated into violence. A video of the incident, which later went viral on social media, shows the young man being surrounded and beaten as he tries to protect himself from repeated blows.

During the assault, one of the accused is heard falsely claiming that the victim was a Muslim, which police believe was an attempt to communalise the incident. Officers have said the allegation that the man had “desecrated” the Kanwar is untrue.

A police officer present at the spot eventually intervened and rescued the victim. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they are examining the viral footage to identify and take action against those involved. Senior officer Anjani Kumar clarified that no act of desecration took place and that the Kanwariyas were persuaded to move on. Authorities also stated that the petrol pump owner and his family belong to the Hindu community, dismissing communal claims as baseless.