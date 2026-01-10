‘Kanya Bibaha Yojana’ to provide gifts to eligible girls

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Utkalika, the Odisha State Co-operative Handicraft Corporation Ltd, for the supply of gift items under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. Utkalika functions under the State Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department.

The agreement was formalised at the departmental conference hall in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida. Under the MoU, Utkalika will supply gift articles to eligible beneficiaries of the marriage assistance scheme.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, a flagship initiative of the Odisha government, each bride from economically weaker sections is provided financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for marriage. Of this amount, Rs 35,000 is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, Rs 6,000 is earmarked for marriage-related expenses, and Rs 10,000 is provided in the form of gifts.

The gift package includes items such as anklets, toe rings, bangles, household vessels and other essentials. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the gifts would comprise sarees, bangles, anklets, toe rings, alta, sindoor and other traditional bridal adornments, along with household utility items such as utensils and cushions.