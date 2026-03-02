Karnataka CM writes to PM; calls for special flights, coordinated action to bring back stranded Kannadigas, other Indians

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressing deep concern over the escalating geopolitical tensions in parts of the Middle East and their impact on Kannadigas and other Indian nationals stranded in the region.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted that advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding airspace restrictions and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) across several West Asian countries have severely disrupted international flight operations. As a result, a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals have been stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai.

He noted that the evolving security situation, including hostilities and closure of civilian airspace, has caused widespread uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and across India.

Siddaramaiah stated that the Chief Secretary’s office has already communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking urgent coordination to safeguard Kannadigas and explore appropriate repatriation measures.

The Chief Minister said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also been requested to coordinate with airlines to ensure necessary assistance, including flexible rescheduling, waiver of penalties, and interim support for stranded passengers.

He urged the Government of India to take several immediate measures, including enhanced engagement through Indian embassies and consulates to ensure continuous monitoring, protection, and guidance for Indian nationals in affected areas. He also called for preparedness to initiate priority evacuation or special repatriation flights, if required, to facilitate the safe return of stranded citizens.

Siddaramaiah further recommended the establishment of an inter-ministerial task force to streamline coordination between central ministries, state governments, and airline operators. He also proposed creating a centralized digital system for registration, tracking, and real-time dissemination of information to families of stranded individuals.

Additionally, he requested the Centre to issue advisory directions to airlines to provide travel flexibility, waive additional charges, and extend humanitarian assistance wherever necessary.

The Chief Minister said the Karnataka government has already activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres to function round-the-clock.

He added that the state is in continuous coordination with the Karnataka Resident Commissioner’s Office in New Delhi and the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs. Senior nodal officers have also been designated to ensure immediate liaison with Union authorities.

Emphasising the importance of the Indian diaspora in West Asia, including thousands of Kannadigas, Siddaramaiah said a swift, coordinated, and compassionate national response is essential to safeguard lives and reassure citizens.

He expressed hope that the Government of India would take timely and necessary steps to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all stranded individuals, and assured the state government’s full cooperation in these efforts.