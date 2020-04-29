Karnataka eases lockdown curbs in 'green' districts

Bengaluru: Karnataka lifted more restrictions from the extended lockdown in 14 'green' districts, which are free from the coronavirus spread, to mitigate hardships of the people, a top official said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the April 14 guidelines of the Central government on relaxing the lockdown restrictions to mitigate public hardship, more activities are allowed in 14 of the 30 districts across the state, which are green spots," said Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in an order.

The 14 'green' districts are Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagara, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Yadgir across the southern state.

Industries operating in rural areas and outside the civic limits of the districts except in Ramanagara district can also resume operations.

"Similarly, manufacturing and industrial establishments with access control

in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates and industrial townships can reopen," said the order.

The establishments, however, have to arrange for stay of workers in their premises or adjacent buildings and implement the standard operating protocol as per the guidelines.