Karnataka Man Murders Rival Over Decade-Old Grudge, Waits Beside Body Until Police Arrive

A brutal murder rooted in a decade-old personal rivalry has shocked Karnataka after a man allegedly hacked his rival to death and remained at the crime scene until police arrived. The incident took place near Hoolikatti village in Savadatti, a religious town known for the Yellamma temple.

According to police, the accused, Erayya Mathapati, attacked Basappa Hosmani, a 51-year-old resident of Basadoni village, on Monday evening. Hosmani was intercepted on the road and assaulted with a sharp weapon, suffering nearly 16 stab injuries that led to his death on the spot.

Investigators said the crime was driven by a long-standing grudge dating back to around 2016, when Hosmani allegedly eloped with Mathapati’s mother. The incident reportedly brought social stigma to the accused’s family, a resentment that Mathapati is believed to have carried for nearly ten years.

After committing the murder, Mathapati allegedly stood with his foot on the victim’s body, blood visible on his clothes, and waited at the location as onlookers gathered. In a startling turn, he then contacted the police himself and confessed to the killing. Officers later reached the spot and took him into custody.

Police revealed that after the elopement incident, Hosmani had moved to Kolhapur and returned to Savadatti only recently. Investigators suspect that Mathapati had been monitoring his return and planned the attack in advance.

A murder case has been registered, and the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events and recover the weapon used in the crime.