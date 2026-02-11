Karnataka MLA Sparks Controversy After Video Shows Him Dancing With Gun At Family Event

A family wedding celebration in Karnataka has turned into a political controversy after a video surfaced showing a Congress leader dancing with what appeared to be a firearm, prompting police verification and sharp reactions from political circles.

The viral clip, widely shared on social media, shows Afzalpur Congress leader Mateen Patel holding a gun while dancing to music at a resort in Kalaburagi. Patel, who is considered a close associate of Congress MLA MY Patil, was also seen posing with the object during the event, drawing public attention and criticism.

As the video gained traction, Patel dismissed allegations of irresponsible behaviour, stating that the weapon seen in the clip was not real. He claimed it was a toy brought from home and used purely as a prop during a staged act performed at a family function. According to Patel, he was requested by his children to play a role inspired by a film scene during the celebration, and the incident was being unnecessarily politicised.

Patel said the event was private and limited to family members, adding that the police had already looked into the matter and prepared a report. He maintained that no laws were violated and that the object was never a real firearm.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Sharanappa SD confirmed that authorities had taken cognisance of the viral video. He said local police had been instructed to conduct a detailed verification to determine the nature of the object used and the context in which the video was recorded. The police have indicated that appropriate action would follow once the verification process is complete.

So far, officials have not clarified whether the object was a licensed firearm, an imitation weapon or a toy, nor whether any legal provisions have been invoked. The incident has nevertheless reignited debate over the conduct of political leaders in public and private spaces, with critics questioning the message such displays send, even if carried out during family celebrations.