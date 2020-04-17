Karnataka records highest single-day spike of 36 new Coronavirus positive cases, 32 hotspots in Bengaluru

The Karnataka has recorded the highest single-day spike with 36 new positive cases confirmed for Coronavirus in the state from April 15, 5 pm to April 16, 5 pm. With this, the Coronavirus cases have reached to 315, with 13 deaths and 82 discharges.













In a Twitter post, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar has clarified that there are 32 hotspots in Bengaluru. He tweeted that "The BBMP hotspot list is dynamic and issued to educate people and does not mean there will be seal down. The number of hotspot wards has come down from 34 to 32 as there have been no new cases in these areas for the last 28 days. He further said that "This list helps public to take adequate precautions to break the chain and win the war against Corona."







