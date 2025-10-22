Karnataka SIT Uncovers Rs 80 Payment Per Fake Voter Deletion In Aland Constituency

An investigation by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revealed that ₹80 was paid for each fraudulent voter deletion application submitted ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Aland, a constituency won by the Congress. A total of 6,018 such applications were filed, amounting to payments of around ₹4.8 lakh.

The SIT traced the origin of the voter list manipulation to a data centre in Kalaburagi, allegedly operated by Mohammed Ashfaq and Md Akram. Several associates, including Junaid, Aslam, and Nadeem, reportedly worked as data entry operators involved in submitting fake deletion requests. Authorities seized laptops, mobile phones, and records showing payments for these fraudulent deletions.

The probe also extended to properties linked to BJP leader Subhash Guttedar, his sons, and their chartered accountant. Investigators are examining the source of funds and how the culprits accessed the Election Commission portal using fake credentials. Of the 6,018 voter deletions requested, only 24 were found valid upon verification.

Guttedar has denied involvement, claiming that Congress’s B R Patil, who defeated him in 2023, made the allegations to advance his political ambitions. Rahul Gandhi had earlier cited the Aland voter deletion case as a prime example of electoral fraud or “vote chori.”