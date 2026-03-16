Karnataka Speaker raps govt over failure to answer MLAs' questions, adjourns Assembly

Bengaluru: In an embarrassment to the Congress government, Karnataka Assembly Speaker, U.T. Khader, on Monday adjourned the House, sharply criticising it for failing to provide answers to unstarred questions of the MLAs despite repeated warnings from the Chair.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, Khader said the government had been warned multiple times to ensure that replies to legislators’ questions were prepared in time.

"If the government fails to answer questions of MLAs, why should they even come to the Assembly? How is this fair? I have already issued strict orders four times, and this is the fifth time," he said.

Stating that there had been no improvement from the government side, the Speaker questioned how the House could function smoothly if such lapses continued. “If this is the attitude of the government, how are we supposed to run the House in a manner agreeable to all?” he asked.

Khader further declared that the proceedings would not continue until the ministers and officials concerned explained the reason for the delay in answering questions. "Until the ministers and officials concerned come to me and explain what the issue is, I will not conduct the House. I am adjourning the House," he said.

Earlier, after Question Hour, Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the House on behalf of the government that out of the 230 questions that were to be answered in written format, the government had responded to 84.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka objected to the explanation, stating that not even 50 per cent of the questions had been answered despite repeated warnings from the Speaker.

Responding to the criticism, Parameshwara maintained that there had been some improvement in the response rate.

However, Ashoka remained unconvinced and said the government was ignoring the Speaker’s directions. "Warnings have been issued four times, and even the fifth time, the government is doing the same. The government seems to be dead. No one is bothered about the warnings issued by the Speaker," he said.

Intervening in the matter, Khader reiterated that the Assembly session exists primarily for legislators to raise issues and seek answers from the government. "The session is not for the ministers; it is for the legislators. Once every three months, all legislators gather here, and members of all parties ask questions. Only 15 starred questions are taken up for discussion in the House," he said.

Following the Speaker’s announcement to adjourn the House, opposition members banged their desks in support and welcomed his decision.