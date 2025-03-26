Karni Sena activists storm SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s residence, clash with police

Agra: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman’s residence was attacked by hundreds of Karni Sena activists on Wednesday as they went on a rampage and even clashed with the police personnel, leaving many of them injured.

Several policemen are reported to have been injured as the unruly mob turned violent and pelted stones at the cops, who were already stationed outside SP MP’s residence in Agra, since morning.

The chaos outside Ramji Lal Suman’s residence turned violent this noon, as hordes of Karni Sena activists pushed through the barricades, in a bid to enter his residence.

As the police resisted their advancement, clashes broke out. The mob got aggressive when blocked by the police and resorted to stone pelting. Chairs were hurled and parked vehicles were vandalised by the crowd. They smashed the windshields of parked cars with rods and even broke the police barricades.

Police retaliated and baton-charged to disperse the protestors and also took many of them into custody.

The police-Karni Sena face-off comes on the back of SP MP’s statement on Rana Sanga.

SP’s Ramji Lal Suman recently hogged headlines and also invited flak from multiple quarters. While speaking in Lok Sabha, he said that it was Rana Sanga, a Rajput warrior, who ‘invited’ Mughal invader Babur into the country.

The lawmaker’s remarks raised the hackles of the Rajput community, which warned of a national stir if the SP MP didn’t retract his remarks and apologise.

Akhilesh-led SP called it a BJP-sponsored attack and said that it was the ruling party which was behind such a brazen display of vandalism outside its MP’s residence.

BJP rejected the charge and said that SP has a habit of deriding the country’s valiant warriors.

“This protest shows simmering anger among youths against demonisation of India’s national icons,” said a BJP spokesperson.



