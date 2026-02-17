Karpoori Thakur's death anniv: Patna municipal corporation removes banners ahead of RJD event

Patna: Political activity has intensified in the state capital, Patna, ahead of a major program of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to observe the death anniversary of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur. Separate teams of the Patna Municipal Corporation on Tuesday began removing RJD flags and banners installed at the Income Tax roundabout and other places in Patna, triggering outrage among party workers.

The action was taken just ahead of the RJD event, during which the party has called leaders and workers from all districts of Bihar to Patna.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to party workers to participate in the program in large numbers.

The RJD is observing the death anniversary of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur at the Bapu Auditorium and a massive gathering of party leaders and workers is expected at the venue.

In preparation for the event, posters, hoardings and party flags were put up across the city, covering major intersections and roads, including the Income Tax roundabout.

However, the municipal corporation’s move to remove party flags from a prominent intersection before the event has intensified political discussions in the city.

Party workers expressed surprise over the action, while civic officials maintained that the removal was part of routine enforcement related to public property and traffic management.

According to party sources, leaders and workers from every district of Bihar have been invited to attend the event.

The event, being held during the ongoing Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly, is being viewed as politically significant.

It is expected to be one of the first major statewide gatherings addressed by Tejashwi Yadav, either before or after the elections, where he will simultaneously interact with party workers from across Bihar.

Sources within the party say the program aims to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and energize workers.

Along with organisational messages, the event will also focus on remembering the ideology, struggles, and contributions of Karpoori Thakur, regarded as a symbol of social justice politics in Bihar.



