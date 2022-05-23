Karuna Nundy, Gautam Adani, Khurram Parvez among Time's 100 most influential people 2022

New Delhi: Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, business tycoon Gautam Adani and prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world's 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine. The list has been divided into six categories – Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.

While Adani has been named under the Titans category along with the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and American host Oprah Winfrey, Nundy and Parvez found their place under the Leaders category along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The magazine said Nundy is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change. She is a "champion of women's rights" who has advocated for the reform of anti­rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace. According to Time, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world's sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire. "Adani… competes with Warren Buffett to be the world's fifth-richest person. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani's journey may have only just begun," it reported. The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state," she wrote.