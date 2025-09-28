Karur Stampede: Chaos At Vijay’s Rally Leaves 39 Dead, Questions Over His Political Future

According to eyewitnesses and officials, several factors contributed to the disaster. Vijay’s campaign vehicle reportedly kept its windows closed, leaving fans frustrated after having followed him all the way from Namakkal, a nearby city. Organisers allegedly made incorrect announcements, adding to the confusion among the thousands gathered. In the middle of the frenzy, a tree branch collapsed on sections of the crowd, sparking panic that spiraled into a stampede within minutes.

The atmosphere in Karur has since turned from celebration to grief. Families are mourning loved ones, and the town has been left shaken by the scale of the tragedy. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rushed to Karur late at night, visiting hospitals and grieving families. He announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family before returning to Chennai on Sunday morning. Post-mortem examinations for most victims have already been completed, with the bodies handed over to relatives.

Meanwhile, Vijay quietly returned to Chennai after the incident, prompting speculation about how this disaster might impact his political career. His entry into politics had generated massive excitement, but this tragedy has cast a shadow over his campaign. Many are now asking whether the actor-turned-leader can recover from this blow and what steps he will take to regain the trust of supporters.

With an official inquiry underway, the Karur stampede has become more than just a political setback—it has turned into a test of accountability, leadership, and Vijay’s ability to navigate the challenges of his new political path.

What was meant to be a grand campaign moment for Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay in Karur turned into a night of chaos and mourning. On Saturday, a combination of missteps and poor crowd management led to a devastating stampede that has now claimed 39 lives, including 10 children and 17 women.