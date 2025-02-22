Kash Patel, the newly appointed FBI Director, is making headlines after his official swearing-in on Friday. In a symbolic gesture, Patel took the oath on the sacred Hindu text, the Bhagavad Gita, reaffirming his cultural and spiritual roots. His swearing-in ceremony, which took place in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, has sparked interest, particularly in the context of his previous criticisms of Western media's coverage of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Patel, who was confirmed as FBI Director in a closely contested US Senate vote—51 in favor and 49 against—has also become a focal point in discussions about US-India relations under his leadership. President Donald Trump expressed unwavering faith in Patel, stating that he would be remembered as the "best ever" FBI Director.

While Kash Patel has consistently voiced his commitment to the United States, his views on global issues, particularly the Ayodhya Ram Temple, are drawing attention. Kash Patel on Ayodhya Ram Temple has been a significant point of discussion, especially regarding the Ram Temple coverage controversy in foreign media. Patel was vocal in his criticism of the biased media portrayal of the Ayodhya temple inauguration news in January 2024. Several Western media outlets framed the event as a symbol of rising Hindu nationalism, focusing on the Babri Masjid demolition dispute while ignoring the temple's deep-rooted Hindu history. Patel labeled this as a form of foreign media bias on the Ayodhya issue, accusing them of neglecting the 500 years of historical significance surrounding the site.

In an interview, Patel said, “To bring things really up to date, the opening of Ram's temple, when PM Modi went there, all Washington newspapers only covered the last 50 years of history. They forgot the 500 preceding years.” His comments underscore his belief that the media was deliberately misrepresenting the historical context of the Ayodhya Ram Temple foreign media controversy.

Patel went further to claim that the coverage was part of a disinformation campaign aimed at undermining India's position and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He suggested that this narrative was driven by an attempt to draw parallels between Modi and Trump, two populist leaders, and the Washington establishment's discomfort with their growing influence. Patel remarked, "They're using that because I think they liken Trump and Modi as similar figures and the establishment class in Washington doesn't want that to be the case."

In addition to his remarks on Ayodhya, Patel has also shown strong support for the Modi government and Ram Temple project, underscoring his alignment with India's political and cultural developments. This has further cemented his image as a staunch supporter of India’s policies and a critic of foreign media’s portrayal of issues affecting the country.

Patel’s cultural connection to his Indian heritage is also evident in his public life. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he touched his parents' feet, a traditional gesture of respect in Indian culture. Moreover, he concluded his Senate statement with the chant of "Jai Shri Krishna," a powerful affirmation of his Hindu roots.

As the FBI Director in 2025, Kash Patel's views on issues like the Ayodhya temple inauguration and his backing of the Modi government highlight a broader conversation about the intersection of culture, religion, and politics in shaping US-India relations. His statements continue to fuel debates about the role of foreign media in influencing perceptions of India’s domestic issues.