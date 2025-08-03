Kashmir Counter-Terror Operation Claims Six Militant Lives As Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Campaign

A major counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its third consecutive day, with security forces eliminating three additional militants on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to six terrorists since the operation began. One soldier sustained injuries during the latest engagement in what officials describe as one of the year's most significant anti-terror campaigns.

The intensive military action, designated Operation Akhal, is taking place in the dense forest region of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. Continuous sounds of explosions and gunfire echoed through the Akhal forest area overnight as joint security teams maintained their offensive against the remaining militants.

The operation commenced on Friday following credible intelligence reports indicating terrorist presence in the forested terrain. A combined force comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, Indian Army units, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops launched a comprehensive cordon and search mission in the area.

Initial contact with the militants occurred when the hidden terrorist group opened fire on advancing security forces from their forest positions. After the first exchange of gunfire, operations were temporarily suspended on Friday evening for tactical reasons and resumed the following day with renewed intensity.

Saturday's engagement proved highly successful for security forces, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists. Intelligence sources have identified these militants as members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a subsidiary organization of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The same group had previously claimed responsibility for the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian casualties.

The ongoing operation employs sophisticated surveillance technology and elite paramilitary units to ensure maximum effectiveness. Senior military leadership, including the Director General of Police and the 15 Corps Commander, are personally overseeing the mission's progress and providing strategic guidance.

This latest military action represents part of a broader escalation in counter-terrorism activities following recent militant attacks in the region. The security establishment has significantly ramped up operations in response to increased terrorist activities, particularly after the Pahalgam massacre that shocked the nation.

Just days before Operation Akhal began, security forces achieved another major success by eliminating the Lashkar terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack during Operation Mahadev near Srinagar's Dachigam area. This was immediately followed by Operation Shiv Shakti on July 29, which resulted in the deaths of two additional militants.

The sustained counter-terrorism campaign has yielded substantial results, with approximately 20 high-profile terrorists neutralized since the April 22 attack that triggered the current offensive. Additionally, security forces eliminated over 100 terrorists during cross-border Operation Sindoor, conducted between May 6-7 in Pakistani territory.

The current forest-based operation presents unique challenges for security forces due to the dense vegetation that provides natural cover for militants. However, the deployment of advanced surveillance systems and experienced special forces units has enabled precise targeting while minimizing risks to security personnel.

Local authorities have maintained tight security around the operational area, ensuring civilian safety while allowing military units to conduct their mission without interference. The prolonged nature of the operation indicates the determination of security forces to completely clear the area of terrorist presence.

The success of Operation Akhal demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated inter-agency cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. The seamless integration of police, army, and paramilitary forces under unified command has proven crucial in achieving operational objectives.

As the operation continues, security forces remain committed to eliminating the remaining terrorist threat in the region. The sustained pressure on militant groups through such comprehensive operations serves both immediate tactical purposes and broader strategic goals of maintaining peace and security in the Kashmir valley.

The ongoing military action reflects the security establishment's zero-tolerance approach toward terrorism and its commitment to protecting civilian populations from militant violence. These operations also send a strong message to terrorist organizations about the consequences of targeting innocent civilians and challenging state authority.