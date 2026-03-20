Kashmir to host major business event in April; 20 states to participate

Srinagar: Around 250 stakeholders, including 20 states, from across the country will participate in the Kashmir Travel Mart-2026 being hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir government on April 14-15, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday.

Office of the Chief Minister said on X, “J&K Tourism is set to host the Kashmir Travel Mart-2026 on 14-15 April, bringing together around 250 stakeholders from over 20 States across the country."

“The event will highlight the region’s immense tourism potential through craft safaris, curated destination tours, and B2B engagements, offering stakeholders a rich and immersive experience of Kashmir’s culture, heritage, and warm hospitality. A significant initiative aimed at strengthening tourism linkages and further positioning Kashmir as a premier global travel destination," the CMO said.

The resilience of the tourism industry in Kashmir was proved after the April 22 terror attack in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The attack initially jolted the tourism industry, with tourists staying away from the valley. Over a month after the terror attack, CM Omar Abdullah held a special cabinet meeting (May 27, 2025) in Pahalgam, as an effort to reinforce the security situation in the valley. The valley also witnessed widespread condemnation of the attack, which was spontaneous from every part of the union territory.

The relentless effort of the government, together with the undaunted spirit of the locals, brought about immediate recovery as tourists again started thronging the Valley.

More than 1.77 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, underscoring the sustained growth in the sector backed by a structured development roadmap. Last year’s visitors included over 36,000 foreign visitors.

Encouraged by the tremendous response, the J&K government expects to receive more tourists this year as more destinations are being opened for visitors, with the government acting proactively to provide better infrastructure, transport, ease of travel and other associated facilities for the people visiting the UT.