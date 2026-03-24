Kashmiris loosen purse strings for war-ravaged Iran; women lead with gold

Srinagar" Donationsfor the war-ravaged Iran poured from across Kashmir for the second day on Monday as people, cutting across sectarian lines, lent support to the drive by contributing money and valuables. Shia leader Imran Ansari urged the authorities to allow the “collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity” and without “any unnecessary pressure or questioning.”

Donation drives were conducted in several areas of the city, including Zadibal, Hassanabad, Shalimar, Qamarwari, Lawaypora, and Bemina localities, officials said. People from the majority Sunni sect also did not hold back, they said.

Similar drives took place in Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, especially in the areas with considerable Shia population. Cash, gold, silverware, and copper utensils were among the things extended as in relief to war-hit Iran, the officials said. Women, in particular, contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other household items.

Some families offered livestock. Children donated their savings and pocket money. A woman donated gold kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi termed the gesture the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran.

“A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you #Kashmir. Thank you #India,” the Iranian Embassy said on X. T

he contributions are expected to be channelled through official relief organisations, including the Iranian Embassy, the officials said.