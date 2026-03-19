KEEL LAYING CEREMONY OF YARD-16402 & 16403 2nd & 3rd SHIP OF 06 NGOPV, INDIAN COAST GUARD

New Delhi, 18 Mar 26: The keel laying ceremony of Yard 16402 & 16403, second and third ship of 06 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPVs) was held at M/s YMPL, Ratnagiri on 17 Mar 2026. The ceremony was presided over by IG Sudhir Sahni, TM, DDG (M&M), in the presence senior officials from Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and MDL.

The contract for the construction of 06 Next Generation OPVs was concluded on 20 Dec 23. With a range of 5,000 nautical miles and measuring 117 meters in length having a strength of 11 officers and 110 men, the ship will be capable of achieving a maximum speed of 23 knots. It will also feature state-of-the-art machinery and advanced technological systems, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems, Remote Piloted Drones, Integrated Bridge System (IBS), and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). This ship is being indigenously designed, developed, and constructed by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, in line with the GoI’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The project under scores India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production and will significantly contribute to strengthening the nation's strategic autonomy. This initiative marks a key milestone in ICG’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and bolstering Coastal Security. The addition of new fleet of NGOPVs will further ensure strengthening the ICG's role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

Commandant Amit Uniyal

Public Relations Officer

Indian Coast Guard