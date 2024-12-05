Kejriwal accuses BJP of enabling drugs trade, raises alarm

New Delhi : In a heated assembly session, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the BJP, accusing its leadership of enabling the influx of drugs into the national capital through Gujarat's Mundra port.

Alleging deterioration of law and order situation in Delhi, Kejriwal vowed to continue questioning the authorities on issues affecting the city's residents.

"I will keep asking questions on the law and order situation in the national capital," Kejriwal said, adding, "People are calling me to different areas to expose the horrors of drugs-related terror prevalent in Delhi."

Kejriwal alleged that drugs entering Gujarat's Mundra port, controlled by industrialist Gautam Adani, were being transported to states like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. "Can this happen without the involvement of the top political powers of the country?" he questioned, directly implicating the BJP in his address.

He also flagged the alleged increasing availability of drugs in Delhi.

"Everywhere I go, people tell me drugs are being sold openly in their neighbourhoods," Kejriwal said.

He also alleged that the BJP is deleting voters' names from the electoral rolls.

"I will expose the full conspiracy of the BJP because I have proof that they are deleting voters from the list."

Kejriwal also condemned the attack on former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

He lauded the Punjab Police for their swift response, contrasting it with what he called the inefficiency of Delhi Police. "Punjab Police was ready to take control of the situation, unlike Delhi Police," he remarked.

The attack on Badal was carried out by a former terrorist who fired from a close range but was overpowered by an officer in plain clothes before he could cause any harm.