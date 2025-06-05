Kejriwal alleges BJP’s support for Cong in Punjab bye-polls

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its support for the Congress in the upcoming Punjab bye-polls, citing a video of a BJP press conference, shared by senior spokesperson of AAP Punjab, Neel Garg. “BJP announces support for Congress in Punjab bye-polls?” Kejriwal stated in his post on X, quoting the post by Garg, which included the video of the press conference where a BJP leader allegedly urged voters to “vote for anyone but the AAP” in the upcoming by-elections. Garg, in his post, accused the parties of working in tandem to suppress the rise of AAP, noting that the two major national parties engage in a cyclical power-sharing dynamic, manipulating public sentiment to keep control of the political landscape.

He further described the party as the face of “new honest politics” and painted the electoral battle as a larger ideological struggle between entrenched political interests and genuine change.

“BJP is now saying let Congress win, but not Aam Aadmi Party! There is now no room for doubt: Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin; Both have the same model of politics - fool the people and distribute power; when Congress weakens, BJP strengthens; And when people get angry at BJP; Congress is brought to the forefront.