Kejriwal alleges LPG supply crisis

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the country is facing a serious shortage of LPG and blamed the central government’s policies for the situation. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he said rising gas prices and supply disruptions are creating difficulties for households as well as businesses across the country.

Kejriwal claimed that domestic gas production has fallen significantly, stating that output has declined by nearly half in recent years while a large portion of the country’s demand is met through imports. According to him, around 60 percent of the gas consumed in India is imported, and a major share of those supplies previously passed through the Strait of Hormuz. He said disruptions in that route have affected gas availability, leading to shortages in several parts of the country.

He said the hospitality industry is among the sectors most affected by the shortage because hotels and restaurants rely on regular supplies of LPG and cannot maintain large reserves. Kejriwal claimed that the impact is already visible in several states, alleging that about 20 percent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have shut down due to the shortage. He added that many establishments in Tamil Nadu are on the verge of closure and that similar conditions are emerging in Punjab and the National Capital Region.

Referring to the industrial sector, Kejriwal said several industries are also facing difficulties due to the gas shortage. He claimed that in Morbi, Gujarat, around 170 out of 650 industrial units have reportedly shut down, resulting in job losses for a large number of workers. He also criticised the recent increase in domestic and commercial LPG prices, saying the decision has further intensified the pressure on businesses and consumers.

Kejriwal questioned the central government’s foreign policy approach and said India’s traditional policy of non-alignment had helped maintain balanced relations with multiple countries. He alleged that the current government appears to be aligning itself with certain global powers, which has affected relations with countries that were previously close partners of India.