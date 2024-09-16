Kejriwal And Sisodia To Meet Amid Delhi CM Resignation Announcement

In a crucial development following Arvind Kejriwal's surprising announcement to resign as Delhi's Chief Minister, a key meeting is scheduled between Kejriwal and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. This encounter, set to take place at the Chief Minister's official residence in Civil Lines, marks their first discussion since Kejriwal's declaration that he would not retain his position until the public affirms his honesty.

Kejriwal, who was recently released on bail from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy case, stated that he and Sisodia would only resume their roles as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, upon receiving a "certificate of honesty" from the people.

An AAP official revealed that the meeting is likely to address the selection of the next Chief Minister. Kejriwal has indicated his intent to convene with AAP MLAs in the coming days to facilitate the transition of leadership to one of his party colleagues.

This unexpected turn of events has sparked speculation about potential successors, with names such as Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai emerging as possible candidates.

As Delhi's political landscape faces a potential shift, this meeting between Kejriwal and Sisodia is poised to be a pivotal moment in determining the AAP's strategy moving forward. The outcome of their discussion could significantly influence the party's leadership structure and its approach to governance in the national capital.