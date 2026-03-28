Kejriwal back to playing ‘victim card’, disrespecting judiciary: Delhi BJP chief​

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has once again returned to the petty politics of playing the “victim card”, this time over a judicial matter related to the excise policy.​

He said that in India, the CBI and all investigative agencies are free to conduct investigations and file cases in courts based on their findings.​

Similarly, all courts and judges in India are independent to deliver judgments impartially based on their discretion.​

However, Kejriwal and his associates in the Aam Aadmi Party must understand that if an investigative agency has confidence in its evidence, it can challenge a lower court’s decision in the High Court, and every High Court has the authority to overturn decisions of lower courts.​

Pointing to recent developments in the trial court hearing the excise policy case, the Delhi BJP president added that the problem with Kejriwal is that he does not respect the judiciary, judges, or the judicial process, and considers only favourable decisions to be justice.​

He also said that it would have been better if, instead of rushing to play the “victim card,” Kejriwal had carefully listened to the TV statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.​

In his haste to play the “victim card,” he has made himself a subject of ridicule, said Sachdeva.​

The Union Home Minister had only stated that the CBI’s case is strong, the evidence is solid, and he is confident that the CBI will win in the High Court, said Sachdeva.​

“It would have been better if Kejriwal had listened carefully before reacting; he would not have become a subject of ridicule today,” said Sachdeva.​

In another development, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for their tendency to resort to forum shopping whenever they face adverse judicial verdicts.​

Kapoor said that AAP leaders like Rakhi Bidlan and Saurabh Bharadwaj have double standards on every issue, including respect for the judiciary.​

“Is seeking transfer of court not an insult to the judicial system?” asked Kapoor, pointing to the AAP leaders seeking transfer of the bench of the Delhi High Court in the excise policy case appeal.​

“It will be better for AAP leaders to accept that the trial court is not the ultimate court. Under the Indian judicial system, every court has an appellant court till a matter is decided by the Supreme Court,” said Kapoor.​