Kejriwal congratulated those who have passe NEET- JEE , said - Delhi's education revolution at the forefront

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated all the children and their parents who passed the exams like NEET and JEE. Kejriwal said that Delhi's education revolution is at the forefront. He said that the children who are going from 11th to 12th have to say only one thing that if these children can do it then you can also. No child needs to worry about money. The Delhi government has made money for your good education.

Kejriwal said that this year, 569 children of Delhi government schools have passed the NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls. Which constitutes 67% of the population. He said that the performance of all the children has been excellent. At the same time, 443 children of Delhi Government schools have cleared JEE Mains in JEE exam this year. Of these, 53 children have passed JEE Advance.

He said that the children passing the NEET include 29 children from government school in Moaldband, Delhi, 24 children from Yamuna Vihar school and 23 children from Noor Nagar school. At the same time, there are 48 children who have scored more than 500 marks.

Kejriwal said that Tamanna, a child, has come to number 695 and is ranked 11th. Tamanna's mother works in homes. Vidhi Gupta is a student of SKB GT Road Shahdara. She has 691 points and 152 rank. At the same time, Khush Garg RPVV Gandhi Canal has come to number 680, its rank is 453. Khush's father has a shop in Shahdara. I am saying all this because the talent is not the money. If children of poor are given good and equal education, they can also show by performing brilliantly.

The Chief Minister said that the most difficult exam in engineering is JEE. Only after passing it, one gets admission in the finest engineering college in the country. This time 443 children of Delhi government schools have cleared JEE Main. In this, 53 children have cleared JEE Advanced, who will be directly admitted in IIT.

Five children from a school in the same school RPVV Paschim Vihar will be admitted directly to IIT. Ayush Bansal has 189 rank. Ayush got admission in IIT Roorkee. His father works in a bookstore and earns five thousand rupees. Nikhil, studying in the school of RPVV Dwarka Sector-19, has got 678 rank. Got admission in IIT Bombay. His father runs a bicycle repair shop.

Garvit Batra got admission in Kharagpur. His father works in AC repair. Vaibhav Goyal has got admission in IIT Roorkee. Many congratulations to all the children.Vaibhav Goyal got admission in IIT Roorkee. Many congratulations to all the children.

Children should not worry about money for studies

Kejriwal said that I have told all these things because of the revolutionary change in the children of government school in Delhi. I always say that if poverty is to be removed, we have to improve education. If you give good education to one generation, then poverty will be eradicated.

Secondly, no child has to worry about money. Don't worry if your parents don't have money. If the children who have passed the twelfth have no money to study, then the Delhi government has arranged scholarship for you. Any child, rich and poor, can take a loan of up to 10 lakhs without mortgaging anything.