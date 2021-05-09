Kejriwal extends lockdown in Delhi till May 17, metro services suspended

In an effort to check the rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week till May 17. Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday, the Chief Minister informed. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 20 in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23 per cent from 35 per cent." "We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure & to increase oxygen beds at various locations. The oxygen situation has improved in Delhi. We're not getting panic or SOS calls from hospitals now," he added.

Informing about the third phase of the vaccination drive in the national capital, he said, "We've made excellent arrangements at our schools. Youngsters are participating in large numbers. We have a shortage of vaccines but I hope the Central government will help us." According to the Delhi Health bulletin released on Saturday, Delhi recorded 17,364 fresh COVID cases and 332 deaths over the last 24 hours.

Delhi's cumulative caseload has reached 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 related deaths. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.46 per cent.