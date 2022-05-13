Kejriwal govt launches ‘Delhi Film Policy 2022’ 

New Delhi: Kejriwal Government on Friday launched the 'Delhi Film Policy 2022'. While launching the policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Delhi Film Policy 2022 will create massive employment and economic development opportunities in Delhi along with attracting tourism to the national capital. The policy will help Delhi evolve as a brand, with more coverage on the silver screen and will instill a sense of pride among the people of Delhi. The policy will bring together the entire world of hospitality, tourism, transport, cinema and artists."

Sisodia said, "The city government will also give subsidies to the filmmakers for film production in Delhi and would also encourage local people to be hired in the film industry. Under this policy, a complete single window e-clearance portal will be set up where filmmakers will get the required approval from more than 25 agencies in just 15 days through an online process. Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for implementing this policy and services."

Delhi Film Policy has been prepared after studying film promotion and tourism policies at the global level, stated Sisodia. Besides, to attract filmmakers, the Delhi government has prepared a complete online single window e-clearance system. The filmmakers will get all the approvals related to film shooting online within 15 days.

"If any filmmaker wants approval before 15 days, then he will have to pay a premium fee. Earlier, filmmakers had to get approval from 25 different agencies for shooting a film in the city, which took a lot of time.

Along with this, the government has tried to understand film branding and promotion by studying many international shooting locations," added Sisodia.

Thus, under this policy subsidy will be given by the government to the Filmmakers in the expenses incurred in making a film in Delhi. It will be decided on the basis of the point system which includes points on film location, branding of the location in Delhi, involvement of local artists in the film crew and support staff, expenses during pre-production, production and post-production of the film in Delhi.

For this, the government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the Delhi Film Fund which will help in branding Delhi as a national and international tourist destination from the point of view of film promotion.

Filmmakers and production agencies will get a 'Delhi Film Card' which will be valued at Rs.1 lakh to avail special deals and packages in the city. Under the policy, tourism and hospitality companies will be empaneled with the tourism department. Delhi Film Card holders will get discounts on facilities like travel within Delhi, logistics, hotels, etc.