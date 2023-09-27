Live
Kejriwal greets 32 students who cleared NDA exam
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted 32 students of Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School for clearing the NDA exam.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted 32 students of Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School for clearing the NDA exam.
"Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country," he posted on X.
"In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation," his posted further read.
