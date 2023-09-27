  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kejriwal greets 32 students who cleared NDA exam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
x

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted 32 students of Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School for clearing the NDA exam.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday greeted 32 students of Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School for clearing the NDA exam.

"Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country," he posted on X.

"In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation," his posted further read.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X