Kejriwal 'is king of liars, wants to play game of deceit', says Haryana Minister Vij

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the king of liars and wants to play a game of deceit," said Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Sunday.

Responding to a media query about the ongoing political debate over the Yamuna's polluted water, Vij said, "We have already provided multiple clarifications in this regard. Kejriwal is the king of liars and wants to create panic through falsehoods. Spreading panic is a criminal offence."

On the Assembly elections in Delhi, a confident Vij replied, "The BJP will form the government in Delhi. Kejriwal is facing corruption charges, and although he has been granted bail, people do not vote for corrupt and tainted leaders."

"Several of his Ministers are also embroiled in corruption cases. Do you think the people of Delhi will hand over their government to corrupt leaders? These individuals have only received bail; they have not been acquitted. The cases against them are ongoing, and the people of Delhi are wise enough to ensure BJP's victory."

Responding to allegations that the BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political gains, Vij said, "Courts will decide. Even AAP leaders have the right to defend themselves in court. The police only present the accused in the court, and it is the judiciary that decides their fate. If the courts denied them bail for so long, it means their crimes are serious. The court operates independently, and accusing it is baseless."

On the condition of the state-operated roadways, he added that he was committed to making Haryana Roadways the number one transport service in the country.

"We are making significant improvements in the transport department. We are going to purchase 650 new buses and strengthen the fleet."

He said that to provide clean and hygienic food at bus terminals, "we are partnering with Haryana Tourism. Initially, this initiative will be rolled out at five bus terminals as a pilot project. If successful, it will be expanded to all bus terminals to ensure travellers have access to quality food."

Vij said that to enhance passenger convenience, "we are developing a tracking app that will provide real-time information on bus locations. Passengers, bus terminal staff, and display boards will all have access to this information. This system will include both government and private buses."