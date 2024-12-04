'Kejriwal, Mann brought Punjab to brink of destruction', Sirsa condemns attack on Badal

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

He blasted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly bringing the state to the "brink of destruction."

A man opened fire at the SAD chief at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday when the former deputy CM of Punjab was sitting on "punishment" guard duty.

The assailant was overpowered by bystanders and subsequently arrested.

Taking to X, Sirsa said, "Shocking and condemnable! An attack on S. Sukhbir Singh Badal in the sacred premises of Sri Harmandir Sahib is not just a security lapse but a grave breach of the sanctity of our religious institutions."

"AAP Govt has failed to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold the dignity of holy places. Like Delhi; now Punjab is paying the price of trusting AAP's lies!!" he wrote.

Sharing a video in the social media post, Sirsa said, "The lethal bullet that was fired on Subir Singh Badal at Amritsar Shri Darbar Sahib is a huge security lapse. Aam Aadmi Party has left no law and order in Punjab."

"Ever since Aam Aadmi Party has come to Punjab, there is no law and order. Gangsters are ruling from jail. Punjab is being run from jail and today, the law and order situation has deteriorated, and security has deteriorated in Punjab to such an extent that even a single person is not safe in Punjab. This is the gift of Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to Punjab," he said.

Sirsa went on to draw comparisons between the AAP and BJP governments, stating, "While BJP strongly condemns such acts, we want to say that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have brought Punjab to the brink of destruction. There is no law and order, and there is the rule of jails; there is the rule of guns."

"No one is invulnerable in Punjab. Many big people have been killed, and today another incident was narrowly averted. Today, Bhagwant Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal, the whole country is watching to what brink you have brought Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, the videos of the attack occurred when Sukhbir Badal, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, was sitting on "punishment" guard duty imposed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

A man, later identified as Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant with a criminal background, opened fire at Badal near the entrance of the Golden Temple. However, the quick reaction of bystanders and temple officials prevented the attack from succeeding, as the assailant's hand was pushed aside by a nearby 'sewadar.'

The shooter was overpowered and arrested on the spot. Videos of the incident showed Badal, dressed in a blue 'sewadar' uniform and holding a spear, ducking for cover as the situation unfolded.

The assailant, Narain Singh Chaura, reportedly has a history of militancy and several pending cases. Authorities revealed that Chaura approached Sukhbir Badal slowly before attempting to shoot him. A 'sewadar' standing nearby managed to deflect the gun, potentially saving the Akali Dal leader's life.

The motive behind the attack and further details are awaited. This assassination attempt has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in Punjab under the AAP government, further fueling political tensions in the state.