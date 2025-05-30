Kejriwal moves court seeking NOC for passport renewal

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved an application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport, which expired in 2018.

The plea, filed in light of the procedural requirements necessary for renewing a passport while in judicial custody, is currently under consideration by the Rouse Avenue Court.

In response, the court has issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), directing them to file their replies.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 4.

Kejriwal is currently on bail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He secured bail from the Supreme Court almost six months after he was arrested in March 2024 on charges of alleged money laundering and corruption related to the now-scrapped policy.

His legal team told the court that since his passport had expired in 2018, it now needs to be renewed, and a court clearance is required.

During the hearing, the CBI informed the court that it was prepared to proceed with the arguments on the issue of framing of charges.