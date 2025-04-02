Kejriwal Praises Punjab's Anti-Drug Campaign As Historic Achievement

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hailed the Punjab government's recent anti-drug operations as "unprecedented," claiming that what has been accomplished in the past month surpasses achievements of the previous 75 years.

Speaking at an AAP executive summit, Kejriwal highlighted the success of the "Yudh Nasheyan Virudh" (War Against Drugs) campaign, noting that "thousands of traffickers have been arrested in just one month. These are the same traffickers whose names sent chills down people's spines. Today, they are being arrested and bulldozers are demolishing the homes of drug dealers."

The former Delhi Chief Minister emphasized that authorities have seized substantial quantities of narcotics and recovered money, including funds allegedly sent to Pakistan through hawala channels. He issued a stern warning to drug smugglers: "The message is very clear: either stop selling drugs or leave Punjab. Otherwise, smugglers will not remain alive."

Kejriwal's visit to Ludhiana comes ahead of a pending by-election for the Ludhiana West assembly seat, which became vacant in January following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

During his address, he also expressed concern over Punjab's economic decline, pointing out that the state has fallen from first to 18th place in per capita income rankings. "Those responsible for bringing drugs to Punjab, who sold Punjab's youngsters for the sake of power, will not be spared. They will face justice," he declared.

Contrasting AAP's approach with the previous Congress administration, Kejriwal claimed that despite taking an oath with a "gutkha sahib" to eliminate drugs within four weeks, the Congress "did nothing" after coming to power.

Reaffirming his party's integrity, he stated, "AAP's government is an honest government. We will never be a government that can be bought. We are taking strict action against drug traffickers and there will be no compromise on this issue."

Kejriwal announced a comprehensive outreach strategy beginning with city "padyatras" (foot marches) starting Wednesday, where school and college students will pledge to abstain from drugs and prevent drug sales. From May 1, AAP leaders, including Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and administrative officers, will commence village visits.

"Block presidents will visit 10 villages each and spread the message that no peddler will be allowed in those villages," he explained, adding that the government has established village defense committees against drugs.

To promote healthy alternatives for youth, Kejriwal also promised playground facilities across Punjab's villages, saying, "Every village will soon have a playground where youngsters can engage in sports and stay away from drugs."