Kejriwal promises 300 free electricity units per month for each household in Punjab

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the assembly election in that state next year.

The AAP leader also promised 24-hour power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

He made these announcements while addressing the media here. Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year. Kejriwal said power in Punjab is the "costliest" in the country despite the state being an electricity producer.

"We do not produce power in Delhi. We buy it from other states and despite that we have power in the national capital almost at the cheapest rates," he said.