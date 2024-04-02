Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The Delhi Chief Minister was presented in the court after his ED custody ended on Monday.



Before entering the court, the AAP leader expressed his concerns to reporters, stating, “The actions taken by the Prime Minister, referring to his arrest, are not beneficial for the nation." During the hearing, ED sought 15-day judicial custody of the Kejriwal saying that the Delhi Chief Minister is "totally uncooperative".



Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and has been in ED custody since then. On March 28, the court had extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. The investigative team filed a remand request claiming that they need more time to question Delhi CM to confront him with other individuals. The ED informed the court that “statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded."