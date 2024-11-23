Kejriwal's 7 'revdis' ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday with an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections due to be held in February next year.

Launching the campaign, Kejriwal said the party's district and booth-level office bearers will reach out to voters, distributing pamphlets about the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the AAP government. "Our workers will hold 65,000 meetings across Delhi to make people understand what these free facilities mean and how only AAP can provide these," the former chief minister said. He said the government is providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly. "Another 'revdi' -- a monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi -- will be started soon," the AAP supremo said.

He alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national capital. "The BJP is in power in 20 states and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention; only AAP knows how to provide these facilities," Kejriwal said. He further said that AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi in the last 10 years since "the national capital is a half-state and the central government has as many powers as we do". All the BJP has done in the past decade is to halt the AAP government's developmental works, Kejriwal added. The BJP slammed Kejriwal's 'Revdi' politics, saying he was making welfare schemes seem like "charity" done by him.

It is the duty of every government to ensure that welfare schemes reach every citizen but Kejriwal's language makes it seem like he is distributing “charity”, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. He claimed if the BJP comes to power, it will implement all the Central government initiatives in Delhi and expand the scope of welfare schemes to benefit more people, including the middle class. "The benefits of welfare schemes are the rights of every Delhiite and the BJP once in power will ensure these rights are upheld," Sachdeva said.