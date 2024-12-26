Kejriwal's New Delhi constituency: Atishi accuses BJP of distributing cash to voters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday backed Kejriwal's charge of 'cash distribu-tion' in his constituency and leveled a direct charge at the BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. Addressing the press, the CM claimed that a former BJP MP was handing over cash to voters ahead of the impending elections in the capital.

Atishi alleged that women voters from slums were being given Rs 1,100 in cash along with pamphlets featuring photos of Parvesh Verma, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She claimed that the distribution was taking place at former BJP MP Parvesh Verma's official residence, 20 Windsor Place.

"Women voters were called to Verma's government bungalow. Their voter IDs were checked, a form was filled, and Rs 1,100 was handed over in an orange envelope," Atishi said.

She added that the AAP plans to file a complaint with the Election Commission soon.

"BJP has been caught red-handed distributing money. Crores of rupees in cash are lying at Parvesh Verma's residence. ED, CBI, and Delhi Police must raid his house immediately to reveal BJP's desperate attempt to win a lost election," Atishi asserted.

Rivals buying votes for Rs 1,000 in my constituency, Kejriwal said.

Parvesh Verma, reacting to the startling allegations, refuted all the charges by AAP leaders and stated that the funds were distributed as part of a welfare initiative by the Rashtriya Swabhiman organisation, established by his father 25 years ago.

He explained that the assistance was aimed at helping women from underprivileged communities who lack access to pensions, ration cards, or adequate healthcare.

"I am proud to support my poor mothers and sisters. This initiative is not political. It is unfortunate that Kejriwal and Atishi are politicising it," Verma said.