Kerala at 'rail crossroads' as Vijayan govt pushes RRTS, Sreedharan offers rival vision

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Tuesday firmly backing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan championing a competing vision, Kerala now finds itself at a "rail crossroads".

As both proposals gather momentum, the coming months are likely to see sharper political, technical, and financial scrutiny over which rail path is ultimately chosen to be pursued.

The Kerala government has moved decisively to advance RRTS on Tuesday by issuing a formal order through the Transport Department, granting in-principle approval for the project.

The first phase of the proposed corridor will stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, while the full 583-kilometre alignment from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is slated for completion over 12 years.

The estimated project cost stands at Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

The project, conceived as a high-capacity, semi-high-speed rail system, will now be formally communicated to the Union government, with the state initiating discussions to secure mandatory clearances and explore funding options.

The order comes at a time when the Centre continues to maintain silence on Kerala’s earlier high-speed rail proposal, prompting the state to press ahead with an alternative transit model. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had first floated the RRTS proposal at last month’s Cabinet meeting, signalling a strategic shift in the state’s transport planning.

The intent was reinforced when Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal made a budgetary allocation for the project in the state Budget presented on January 29, indicating the government’s commitment to take the proposal beyond the conceptual stage.

However, the RRTS push has triggered an open challenge from veteran rail engineer Sreedharan. On Monday, he unveiled an alternative rail proposal, inaugurating an office for the project and asserting that his model is more practical and financially viable for Kerala.

He was blunt in his criticism of the RRTS, dismissing it as an impractical and “foolish” idea.

Sreedharan’s entry has sharpened the debate, given his track record in delivering marquee projects such as the Delhi Metro and Kochi Metro.

With two competing visions now in the public domain, Kerala’s rail future is set for intense scrutiny, one that will test political resolve, technical feasibility and fiscal prudence in equal measure.

With the assembly elections round the corner, the Congress-led UDF has dismissed the sudden floating of RRTS as nothing but an election gimmick of Vijayan, even as Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said they will not be a stumbling block to genuine projects.