Kerala Bhagyathara BT-7 Lottery Results June 16 | Check Winning Numbers & Prize

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the lottery winners’ details of the Bhagyathara BT-7 on Monday, June 16. The results were announced at 3 PM. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The top prize is ₹1 crore. The second prize is ₹30 lakh. The third prize is ₹5 lakh. Besides, there is also a consolation prize of ₹5,000.

Winning Numbers:

1st Prize – BM 109153 (Muvattupuzha)

Consolation Prize – BA 109153, BB 109153, BC 109153, BD 109153, BE 109153, BF 109153, BG 109153, BH 109153, BJ 109153, BK 109153, BL 109153

2nd Prize – BB 738758 (Palakkad)

3rd Prize – BG 105683 (Kayamkulam)

Other Prizes:

4th Prize – ₹5,000 for tickets ending with specific numbers

5th Prize – ₹2,000

6th Prize – ₹1,000

7th Prize – ₹500

Prize Claim Process:

For prizes below ₹5,000, claim money at any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

For prizes above ₹5,000, winners must go to a designated bank or lottery office. They need to bring the original winning ticket and valid ID.

Winners must check their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette. Claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date.

Deductions:

A 30% tax will be deducted from the prize money.

An agent’s commission of 10% also applies.

Ticket Verification:

Those who have the lottery can check their tickets using the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner.

This new tool helps confirm ticket authenticity.

Always double-check your numbers carefully.

For the latest updates, visit the official website of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries