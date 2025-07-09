Kerala Bus Driver Wears Helmet Amid Bharat Bandh Protests

Kerala Bharat Bandh news: In the video, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver was seen wearing a Kerala bus driver helmet on duty during the Bharat Bandh protests 2025 on Wednesday. The commentator, likely the conductor, mentioned that the driver had been identified as Shibu Thomas. He was on a Pathanamthitta to Kollam route.

Thomas was wearing a helmet to protect himself against any possible injuries in an event of an attack, which has since gone Kerala bus driver viral video.

Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar earlier said the KSRTC will operate services on Wednesday, PTI reported. “We have not received any official intimation of strike from the unions. So the KSRTC will function normally as on previous days,” Kumar had said.

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh safety measures today, the Kerala government had ordered a stern warning for government employees and teachers, saying that any unauthorised absence will be treated as dies non — no pay, no service benefits for that day. In an order, the General Administration Department said July 9 will be considered unauthorised leave under Rule 14A of Part I of the Kerala Service Rules. “No leave will be granted to any government employee on the strike day, except in exceptional cases like illness of the employee or a member of the immediate family (production certificate to be produced), examination duty, maternity leave, pregnancy hospitalisation leave and other genuine unavoidable contingencies,” the order said.

The order was issued for employees who would participate in the protests in Kerala 2025 called by labour groups including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

A nationwide strike was called today by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. Farmer organisations and rural worker groups have extended their support for the ‘Bharath Bandh’. More than 25 crore workers across central and state government sectors will join the strike protesting against what they have called the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate” policies.