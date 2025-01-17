Kerala Court Convicts Girl And His Uncle In Sharon Raj Murder Case

A Kerala court has convicted Greeshma, the prime accused in the 2022 murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj, and her uncle, Nirmal Kumar, nearly two years after the crime. Sharon, a BSc Radiology student, was poisoned by Greeshma using a pesticide-laced drink.

Greeshma was found guilty of murder, abduction with intent to murder, and destruction of evidence, while her uncle was convicted of hiding evidence. However, her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted. The court is set to announce the sentences on January 18.

The crime occurred on October 14, 2022, when Greeshma, seeking to end her relationship with Sharon due to her arranged marriage, offered him a drink mixed with a pesticide. Despite initially appearing to recover, Sharon's health deteriorated, and he died of organ failure on October 25, 2022.

Investigations revealed that Greeshma had withheld the truth from Sharon's family, which may have contributed to the delay in his treatment. The case, initially thought to be a medical emergency, was reclassified as foul play, leading to Greeshma's arrest. She later confessed to poisoning Sharon, citing her desire to break up with him.