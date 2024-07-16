Kerala: CPI-M leader’s close aides harass pregnant woman, MLA denies allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A family in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday alleged that the close aides of CPI-M MLA G. Stephen harassed them, including an eight-month-old pregnant woman after returning from a reception party.

“I was in the car along with my husband and a relative. We were coming back from a reception. Suddenly a group of men rounded up our car and started abusing us. They harassed me and my family. I pleaded with them about being pregnant but they did not listen. They also damaged our car. My necklace has also been injured,” the pregnant woman told media persons.

She said that he husband was also beaten up and suffered injuries to his nose and hand.

“We have no idea why they beat us. They were simply shouting to allow the car of MLA Stephen to go first. The rear side of my car has also been damaged. My gold chain also got damaged in the attack,” said the husband.

Meanwhile, MLA Stephen denied harassing the pregnant woman and his family.

“I do not know what happened outside. I was attending the reception. We have no knowledge who did this,” the MLA said.