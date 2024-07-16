  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kerala: CPI-M leader’s close aides harass pregnant woman, MLA denies allegations

Kerala: CPI-M leader’s close aides harass pregnant woman, MLA denies allegations
x
Highlights

A family in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday alleged that the close aides of CPI-M MLA G. Stephen harassed them, including an eight-month-old pregnant woman after returning from a reception party.

Thiruvananthapuram: A family in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday alleged that the close aides of CPI-M MLA G. Stephen harassed them, including an eight-month-old pregnant woman after returning from a reception party.

“I was in the car along with my husband and a relative. We were coming back from a reception. Suddenly a group of men rounded up our car and started abusing us. They harassed me and my family. I pleaded with them about being pregnant but they did not listen. They also damaged our car. My necklace has also been injured,” the pregnant woman told media persons.

She said that he husband was also beaten up and suffered injuries to his nose and hand.

“We have no idea why they beat us. They were simply shouting to allow the car of MLA Stephen to go first. The rear side of my car has also been damaged. My gold chain also got damaged in the attack,” said the husband.

Meanwhile, MLA Stephen denied harassing the pregnant woman and his family.

“I do not know what happened outside. I was attending the reception. We have no knowledge who did this,” the MLA said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X