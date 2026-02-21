Kerala CPI(M) alleges attempt to foment unrest, defends health sector record

The State Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) in Kerala, on Saturday, accused the Opposition of attempting to foment unrest in Kerala, alleging that recent protests had crossed democratic limits and turned violent.

In a strongly worded statement, the party condemned the attack on the residence of Health Minister Veena George, claiming that protesters broke open the gate, entered the premises, and placed a wreath at the house. It further alleged that a police vehicle was damaged and officers on duty were assaulted.

The Secretariat said such incidents were aimed at creating a law and order crisis in the State. It asserted that the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had never shown intolerance towards democratic protests.

“Communists have grown through intense struggles and sacrifices,” the statement said, adding that while the party had led strong agitations during previous regimes, it had never resorted to personally targeting Ministers or staging protests at their homes.

Defending the government’s record, the CPI(M) claimed that Kerala had ensured welfare and development over the past decade without triggering widespread public unrest in any sector. It alleged that those uncomfortable with this governance model were attempting to push the state towards unnecessary agitations and violence.

Mounting a strong defence of the public health sector, the party said it had reached unprecedented standards in recent years, with government hospitals providing modern facilities, quality treatment and uninterrupted supply of medicines.

Highlighting achievements, the statement said complex procedures such as liver and heart transplants are now being performed in government hospitals -- a first in the country, according to the party.

While acknowledging that isolated lapses can occur in any large healthcare system, the CPI(M) said the government follows a zero-tolerance policy in such cases, ordering inquiries and initiating strict action wherever necessary. It also claimed that surgical error rates in Kerala are below global estimates cited by the World Health Organization.

Alleging that certain sections of the media were amplifying isolated incidents to spread misinformation and disturb the State’s peaceful atmosphere, the Secretariat called for restraint and urged all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining social harmony and law and order.